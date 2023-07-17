BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

First Judicial Protection Unit established to beef up judges’ security

NNI Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

ISLAMABAD: Following the special directives of Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif and the special interest of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan, the Security Division Islamabad has undergone a comprehensive reorganization.

This initiative, aimed at enhancing security measures, has led to the establishment of Pakistan’s first Judicial Protection Unit, a police public relations officer said.

He said that the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has spearheaded the complete restructuring of the Security Division to fortify the security of judges’ offices, court premises, and residences.

The newly formed Judicial Protection Unit will operate under the vigilant supervision of the SSP Security Division.

In addition, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been issued for security of all courts, and over 500 high-tech security cameras have been installed in court facilities. These

cameras are integrated with the advanced surveillance system of the Safe

City Islamabad

project, enabling direct monitoring of court premises.

To further bolster the security of residences and courts, a request for the recruitment of 550 personnel has already been submitted to the Ministry of Interior.

Once the necessary financial resources are allocated, the performance of this unit will further improve.

Earlier, the Islamabad Capital Police established various units to enhance security in the federal capital. These units include the Diplomatic Protection Unit (DPU), which focuses on safeguarding foreign diplomats and delegations in Islamabad. The Special Protection Unit (SPU) is tasked with ensuring the security of Chinese nationals and other foreigners residing and working in Islamabad.

Additionally, the VVIP Protection Unit is responsible for providing comprehensive security measures for the President and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. Lastly, the High Security Zone Protection Unit (HSZPU) is in charge of protecting members of the National Assembly, federal ministers, high-ranking officials, ministries, and civil offices.

ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, emphasized that the restructuring of the Security Division is motivated by the objective of ensuring the safety of foreign embassies and diplomats in the federal capital, as well as safeguarding national dignitaries and important offices.

Shehbaz Sharif Rana Sanaullah PM Shehbaz Sharif ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan

Comments

1000 characters

First Judicial Protection Unit established to beef up judges’ security

PM briefed on PIA reforms

Exporters’ issues: PM for establishing one-window facilitation centres

Pensioners, senior citizens, Shuhada’s families: FBR urged to address issue of reduction in income tax liability

O&M costs: CPPA-G accused of taking ‘unlawful’ actions against LEL

Govt to set up authority to regulate private security agencies

Savage heatwaves strike globe as wildfires rage

SEZs to facilitate Chinese investment: govt

Financial close of M-6: NHA approves EOT

Wagner fighters arrive in C Africa: Russian security group

Russia seizes shares of Danone and Carlsberg subsidiaries

Read more stories