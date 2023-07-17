Zubaida underscores need for revisiting Balochistan’s share in NFC

QUETTA: Member National Assembly of Pakistan and Vice Chairperson of Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) Balochistan Chapter, Zubaida Jalal has said resources that the province received as part of the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award are insufficient to support the province’s growth and bring it up to the level of other provinces.

While talking to members of business community on Sunday, she expressed federal government’s have acknowledged Balochistan’s backwardness but failed to effectively address the issues and lift the people out of poverty.

The big reason for the poverty and backwardness of Balochistan is the lack of funds and not enough share in the NFC Award, despite the fact that Balochistan constitutes half of Pakistan,” she explained.

“How we providing security for half of Pakistan is a huge challenge, and the province spends 40 per cent of its resources on maintaining law and order”. These facts cannot be ignored and require serious attention and resolution, she told.

“We are asserting our rights in accordance with the law and the Constitution while remaining within our means. We ought not be found in some unacceptable light said Jalal and added, We are also demanding our right, and every province demands its right.”

She said that the Iranian diesel and petroleum exchange at the boundary is being facilitated to guarantee the continuation of individuals’ jobs, empowering them to keep their ovens consuming in their homes. This action was taken to try not to deny our kin of work until we can give them elective wellsprings of occupation.

She said there were few government jobs and no industries in Balochistan. If people remain unemployed, they may fall prey to propaganda of anti-state elements.

PBF official further stated that provincial government should also devise a plan to generate their own funds after given the provincial autonomy to implement provincial taxes in different ways, indulge world bank in different economic based projects.

Similarly Balochistan Board of Investment (BBOIT) should launch the incentive model for the investors of one window facility with the support of Pakistan Army interims of security.

As Balochistan have an ample mineral opportunities also a potential in corporate agriculture farming which needs to be tapped with the attractive business and investment plan through BBOIT; she added.

