Private sector wants to sign MoU with SAU

HYDERABAD: Private sector has expressed interest in agriculture related industrial raw material of textile industry and agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) on different projects especially on quality production of cotton, banana fiber and Banana powder.

A delegation of the country’s popular Al-Karam Textiles and other industrial enterprises visited Sindh Agriculture University and met with Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and discussed issues of mutual interest.

The delegation was consisted on Faraz Zafar, Director Investments and Ali Fawad, Director Al-Karam and Sanakhawan Hussain and Ali Wafa the Directors of Indus Acres, while the Dean Faculty of Crop Production Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miyano, Dr. S. Ibrahim Abro and Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito were present.

On this occasion Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that experts in Sindh Agriculture University are engaged in researching the quality seed of various cotton commodities, while work is being done on liquid and composite fertilizer technology from banana fiber and banana residues.

Faraz Zafar of Al-Karam said that we want MoU with Sindh Agriculture University on various projects. He expressed interest in banana fiber, quality cotton production and banana powder in particular.

Earlier they also reviewed the Banana fiber project.

