Your rupee last half year

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last half year. (January 03 to June 27, 2023).

======================================================================================================== T T CLEAN BUYING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- + Appreciation - Depreciation ======================================================================================================== 30.12.2022 LAST HALF YEAR RATES Previous half year 03.01.2023 27.06.2023 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous half year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 226.4 226.4 286.6 226.4 03/01/2023 290.5 12/05/2023 + 60.200000 26.59 U.K 272.630 273.370 364.770 270.730 06/01/2023 368.030 19/06/2023 + 92.140000 33.80 Japan 1.706400 1.744300 1.997800 1.695700 06/01/2023 2.194900 06/04/2023 + 0.291400 17.08 Euro 241.800 242.090 313.720 239.520 06/01/2023 319.020 11/05/2023 + 71.920000 29.74 ======================================================================================================== T T & O D SELLING AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY ======================================================================================================== 30.12.2022 LAST HALF YEAR RATES Previous half year 03.01.2023 27.06.2023 FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES Closing Opening Closing Highest Lowest Over Previous half year Rate Rate Date Rate Date +Up Amount % Rs Rs Rs Rs Rs -Down Rs -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- U.S 226.9 226.9 287.1 226.9 03/01/2023 291.0 12/05/2023 + 60.200000 26.53 U.K 273.230 273.970 365.400 271.330 06/01/2023 368.670 19/06/2023 + 92.170000 33.73 Japan 1.710200 1.748200 2.001300 1.699500 06/01/2023 2.198700 06/04/2023 + 0.291100 17.02 Euro 242.330 242.620 314.270 240.040 06/01/2023 319.570 11/05/2023 + 71.940000 29.69 ========================================================================================================

