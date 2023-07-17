BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Jul 17, 2023
Your rupee last half year

Published 17 Jul, 2023 03:47am

KARACHI: Following currency fluctuations took place in foreign exchange rates during the last half year. (January 03 to June 27, 2023).

========================================================================================================
                                       T T CLEAN BUYING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
                                                                           + Appreciation - Depreciation
========================================================================================================
        30.12.2022                              LAST HALF YEAR RATES
        Previous
        half year  03.01.2023  27.06.2023                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest      Over Previous half year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date   +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs             -Down     Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       226.4     226.4     286.6     226.4   03/01/2023     290.5   12/05/2023   +   60.200000  26.59
U.K     272.630   273.370   364.770   270.730   06/01/2023   368.030   19/06/2023   +   92.140000  33.80
Japan  1.706400  1.744300  1.997800  1.695700   06/01/2023  2.194900   06/04/2023   +    0.291400  17.08
Euro    241.800   242.090   313.720   239.520   06/01/2023   319.020   11/05/2023   +   71.920000  29.74
========================================================================================================
                                       T T & O D SELLING
                         AUTHORIZED DEALERS RATES PER ONE UNIT OF CURRENCY
========================================================================================================
        30.12.2022                              LAST HALF YEAR RATES
        Previous
        half year  03.01.2023  27.06.2023                                  FLUCTUATIONS IN CLOSING RATES
        Closing     Opening     Closing        Highest               Lowest      Over Previous half year
         Rate                              Rate      Date       Rate       Date   +Up     Amount       %
           Rs          Rs          Rs       Rs                    Rs             -Down     Rs
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
U.S       226.9     226.9     287.1     226.9   03/01/2023     291.0   12/05/2023   +   60.200000  26.53
U.K     273.230   273.970   365.400   271.330   06/01/2023   368.670   19/06/2023   +   92.170000  33.73
Japan  1.710200  1.748200  2.001300  1.699500   06/01/2023  2.198700   06/04/2023   +    0.291100  17.02
Euro    242.330   242.620   314.270   240.040   06/01/2023   319.570   11/05/2023   +   71.940000  29.69
========================================================================================================

