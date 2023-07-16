BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time

AFP Published July 16, 2023

SYLHET: Opener Liton Das top-scored with 35 as Bangladesh defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the second Twenty20 international to take the two-match series 2-0 on Sunday.

Liton laid the foundation for the win with a 67-run opening stand with Afif Hossain (24) as Bangladesh raced to 119-4 in 16.1 overs after Taskin Ahmed's 3-33 helped the side restrict Afghanistan to 116-7 in a rain-reduced 17 overs.

Bangladesh won the opening match of the series by two wickets on Friday, and Sunday's follow-up -- both of them in the northeastern city of Sylhet -- earned them their third consecutive T20 series win, and their first against Afghanistan in three attempts.

They defeated world champions England 3-0 and Scotland 2-1 earlier this year.

Off-spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman gave Afghanistan a lifeline to save the series by removing Liton and Afif in the space of three balls after their solid stand before Azmatullah Omarzai bowled Najmul Hossain for four.

But skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Towhid Hridoy forged a 31-run stand for the fourth wicket to prevent further collapse.

Bangladesh beat Afghanistan despite Janat hat-trick

"We lost couple of wickets, but given the start we had, we were always ahead," Shakib said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"Given the ground conditions, I knew their spinners would have it tough."

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan refused to make any excuses.

"Weather is not an excuse for a team. T20 should be decided on skills and we were not good enough there, especially in batting," he said.

Omarzai dismissed Towhid for 19 before finishing with 2-17 but Shakib, with his unbeaten 18, took Bangladesh home.

Shakib also played a hand with the ball to claim 2-15, and Mustafizur Rahman claimed 2-30 as Bangladesh, electing to bowl first, made Afghanistan struggle.

Rain halted play for one-and-a-half hours after just seven overs, prompting the match officials to reduce the contest to 17 overs per side.

Afghanistan were already struggling, losing both openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz (eight) and Hazratullah Zazai (four) to Taskin with 16 runs on the board.

Mustafizur removed Mohammad Nabi for 16 after play resumed, and in the next over Shakib dismissed both Ibrahim Zadran (22) and Najibullah Zadran, reducing Afghanistan to 67-5.

But Omarzai and Karim Janat put on 42 runs for the sixth wicket to revive the innings.

Mustafizur ended Omarzai's 21-ball knock of 25 forcing him to give Shamim Hossain a catch at deep third man.

Janat was out to Taskin in the final over for 22.

Bangladesh won the one-off Test match by a record 546 runs while Afghanistan won the three-match one-day international series 2-1.

Bangladesh Afghanistan T20 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh win T20 series against Afghanistan for first time

Pakistan, Iran vow to counter terrorism in border areas

All hail Alcaraz as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign

5 killed, 13 injured as tourist bus plunges into ravine in Diamer

Most Gulf markets extend gains; Egypt flat

Riyadh, Tokyo to cooperate on energy security, hydrogen and ammonia

De Silva leads Sri Lanka’s fight against Pakistan in Galle Test

Microsoft signs agreement to keep Call of Duty on Playstation

‘Hot and dangerous weekend’: US bakes under relentless heat dome

Yellen says Ukraine aid best boost for global economy

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

Read more stories