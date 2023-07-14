BAFL 35.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
Jul 14, 2023
Sports

Bangladesh opt to bowl first in first Afghanistan T20I

AFP Published 14 Jul, 2023 05:54pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SYLHET: Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bowl first in the opening Twenty20 international of a two-match series against Afghanistan in Sylhet on Friday.

The second match of the series will be held at the same ground on Sunday.

Bangladesh won the one-off Test by a record 546 runs while Afghanistan won the ODI series 2-1.

Afghanistan’s Rashid ready to face Bangladesh in T20s

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Afghanistan: Rashid Khan (capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad

Umpires: Gazi Sohel (BAN), Masudur Rahman (BAN)

TV Umpire: Sharfuddoula (BAN)

Match Referee: Neeyamur Rashid (BAN)

Bangladesh opt to bowl first in first Afghanistan T20I

