COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

NNI Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

TEHRAN: Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir held detailed talks with the top Iranian commander here Saturday, on a raft of issues including bilateral defence cooperation and regional security.

According to official news agency IRNA, the Iran’s top general during the meeting has stressed the need to boost military-security cooperation between Tehran and Islamabad at the regional level.

Army Chief Syed Asim Munir, at the head of the high-ranking military delegation, met with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri in Tehran on Saturday morning.

Army chief reaches Tehran

Iranian Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri welcomed Gen Asim Munir at the headquarters, the Iranian media reported.

The meeting was held with the aim of increasing bilateral interactions to expand military, educational, defence, and security cooperation.

Major General Bagheri pointed to the historical background of two neighbouring countries as a basis for the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields, especially military. During his trip, the Pakistani Army Chief is slated to meet other Iranian officials. Earlier in the day, Iran’s Embassy in Pakistan has confirmed the arrival of General Asim Munir in Iran while extending warm welcome to him.

In post loaded on Twitter Saturday morning, the Iranian Embassy said the visit indicates firm determination of top officials of Iran and Pakistan to promote all-out ties. “A long stride towards comprehensive expansion of ties and the achievements will prove to be tangible and positive,” the embassy added.

During his two-day official visit, the Pakistani army chief will hold in-depth talks with Iranian civil and military leadership with focus on bilateral matters related to defence and security cooperation.

In a related development, President Arif Alvi has underscored that the development of Iran despite sanctions is eye-catching and source of happiness. The Pakistani President made the remarks at a ceremony of receiving the credentials of the new Iranian Ambassador to Islamabad Reza Amiri Moghadam in Islamabad the other day, emphasizing the great importance of relations between the two neighbouring countries.

According to IRNA, the new ambassador met with President Alvi at the Presidential Palace in Islamabad and presented his credentials to him.

The ambassador emphasized that Iran attaches special importance to expansion of all-out collaborations with Pakistan. Amiri Moghadam also pointed to the latest bilateral relations and his plans for expanding ties between Tehran and Islamabad, particularly the improvement of economic and trade cooperation.

The envoy conveyed warm and sincere greetings of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to his Pakistani counterpart, adding that interaction with friendly and Muslim nations, especially with neighboring states such as Pakistan, is a priority in Iran’s foreign policy.

