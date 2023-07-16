Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said given the increasing energy requirements of the country; the government is focusing its attention on diversifying the energy mix.

In a tweet, he said tapping of the nuclear power is part of the government’s long-term energy security strategy.

Referring to performing the groundbreaking of the eighth nuclear power plant of Pakistan and the fifth nuclear power unit to be built at Chashma, the prime minister said this 1200-MW power project, on completion, will provide clean and affordable electricity to the national grid.

PM lays foundation of N-power plant

He expressed his gratitude to China for its continued support to Pakistan in almost all areas of development. Like other sectors, Chinese support has been critical to setting up state-of-the-art nuclear power plants in the country, he added.

Moreover, the premier has paid glowing tributes to the Turkish people on the seventh anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said Pakistan joins the brotherly people and government of Turkiye in commemorating the anniversary of Democracy and National Unity Day today.

Recalling the supreme sacrifices of the brave Turkish people, Shehbaz Sharif said, “We pay our rich tribute and respects to the martyrs who valiantly resisted the heinous attempt to deprive them of democracy and basic rights.”

He said this historic and epoch-making day in 2016 also represented unwavering faith and profound trust in the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The takeaway of the day was that the nations can overcome any challenge with the power of unity, fraternity and deep bonds, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023