LUMS to provide support to improve quality of compost: CEO LWMC

LAHORE: The International Growth Centre of LUMS University will provide support to further improve the quality of compost as per market requirements and the registration process would be completed soon by improving the quality.

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) CEO Babar Sahib Din disclosed this during a consultative meeting with the representatives of the International Growth Centre to discuss ways to improve the production of compost lant here on Saturday.

He further said that the LWMC was producing environment-friendly fertilizer called ‘Belia’ through the composting process; by ensuring the use of modern processes, the quantity and process of composting would be accelerated.

According to him, to speed up the process of waste segregation at the compost plant, instructions for installing additional belts have been issued. He added that to improve the quality of compost, green waste from the markets was being sent to the compost plant.

Waste segregation can ensure less dumping of waste at the landfill site and the production of good compost will also help in increasing the business of the company, he added.

On this occasion, Manager Compost Plant Yasir briefed the delegation about the work, saying the LWMC’s compost plant was processing and composting 200 tonnes of waste per day to produce natural compost. Moreover, more than 100 metric tons of ‘Belia’ fertilizer has been supplied to the market this year as a pilot project.

