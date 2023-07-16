Gold prices dip

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday lost a sizeable value on the local market, traders said.

They dropped by Rs1300 to Rs213200 per tola and Rs1115 to Rs182785 per 10 grams.

Silver prices stood firm at Rs2650 per tola and Rs2271.94 per 10 grams.

On the world market, gold prices stood for $1955 per ounce and silver for $24.96 per ounce, traders said.

