BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -199 (-0.44%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab approves up-gradation of 7 major hospitals

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab cabinet in its 20th meeting with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, decided to improve treatment and other facilities in big hospitals of Punjab.

The cabinet granted approval to the up-gradation programme of 7 big hospitals of the province along with improving treatment facilities. Under the programme rehabilitation, construction, repair and restructuring will be done of Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Dental Hospital, Children Hospital Lahore, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The cabinet granted approval to release Rs5 billion funds for the up-gradation of hospitals. A commendable step was taken to improve treatment facilities of children during the meeting and during the first phase treatment facilities will be improved in Children Hospital Lahore and in the emergencies of Institute of Child Health Multan. Approval of another mega step was given for the government employees under which all government employees can get themselves treated in the PKLI.

The cabinet granted approval of revolving fund for the treatment of all government employees in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Approval was granted during the meeting to change the names of DHQ Hospital Kasur to Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) Kasur and DHQ Hospital Faisalabad to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Faisalabad. Approval for grant-in-aid was given for the up-gradation of Government Central Model School Lower Mall during the meeting.

The cabinet decided to take back water supply and sanitation work from the concerned local governments and hand it over to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company. The cabinet granted approval to hand over water supply and sanitation work to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company. The cabinet accorded approval to de-notify the Board of Directors of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, CS, IG Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab cabinet Mohsin Naqvi

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab approves up-gradation of 7 major hospitals

Petrol price slashed by Rs9, HSD’s by Rs7

IMF condition: Hike in gas prices on the cards

CCP urges SBP to enable SMEs to avail lower interest rates

CCP analysis on SME sector: ‘Complex regulatory regime pushes up cost of doing business’

Asif asks Kabul to dismantle TTP safe havens

COAS, top Iranian commander discuss regional security

Country needs to diversify its energy mix: PM

Bilawal lays foundation of Dhabeji SEZ project

Courts can issue directions for implementation of policies, laws: CJP

Extracting cell phone data without person’s consent declared illegal

Read more stories