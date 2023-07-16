Punjab approves up-gradation of 7 major hospitals

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab cabinet in its 20th meeting with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi in the chair, decided to improve treatment and other facilities in big hospitals of Punjab.

The cabinet granted approval to the up-gradation programme of 7 big hospitals of the province along with improving treatment facilities. Under the programme rehabilitation, construction, repair and restructuring will be done of Mayo Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, General Hospital, Dental Hospital, Children Hospital Lahore, Nishtar Hospital Multan and Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

The cabinet granted approval to release Rs5 billion funds for the up-gradation of hospitals. A commendable step was taken to improve treatment facilities of children during the meeting and during the first phase treatment facilities will be improved in Children Hospital Lahore and in the emergencies of Institute of Child Health Multan. Approval of another mega step was given for the government employees under which all government employees can get themselves treated in the PKLI.

The cabinet granted approval of revolving fund for the treatment of all government employees in the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute. Approval was granted during the meeting to change the names of DHQ Hospital Kasur to Baba Bulleh Shah (RA) Kasur and DHQ Hospital Faisalabad to Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Hospital Faisalabad. Approval for grant-in-aid was given for the up-gradation of Government Central Model School Lower Mall during the meeting.

The cabinet decided to take back water supply and sanitation work from the concerned local governments and hand it over to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company. The cabinet granted approval to hand over water supply and sanitation work to Punjab Rural Municipal Services Company. The cabinet accorded approval to de-notify the Board of Directors of Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company. Provincial Ministers, Advisers, CS, IG Police and concerned officials attended the meeting.

