Business & Finance

IPP economic experts to unveil plan on economic stability

Recorder Report Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

LAHORE: Team of economic experts will prepare strong recommendations to introduce such program which can provide sustainable foundation to the country and meet the present challenges.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party Abdul Aleem Khan disclosed that instructions have been issued to form different groups in the field of agriculture, industry and other sectors where new policies will be devised for the future of Pakistan.

He added that this step has been taken to ensure certain steps required presently to meet the facing challenges and this Party will adopt such polices very after coming into power.

President Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party, Abdul Aleem Khan while talking to the Party leaders Noreez Shakoor from Sahiwal, Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan from Gujranwala, Mamoon Jafar Tarar from Hafizabad and Dewan Akhlaq from Okara said that the annual growth rate has decreased to an alarming extent, in which measures will have to be taken on an emergency basis.

He said that there is a need to introduce policies on modern lines according to the current requirements, for which the recommendations of agricultural and economic experts will be included in the Party Manifesto on priority basis. Abdul Aleem Khan said that in the new economic agenda, the provision of more jobs will be the first priority because a stable economy is the most important need of the hour without which we cannot get a place in the comity of nations. He further said that unfortunately nothing was done in the name of youth in the previous Government except to mislead them. Abdul Aleem Khan said that the young generation must be given opportunities to create skills and self-employment so that the country can move son at the path of development. In the meeting, Noreez Shakoor, Rana Nazir Ahmad Khan, Mamoon Jafar Tarar and Dewan Akhlaq discussed the political situation of their respective districts and discussed the measures for the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party.

