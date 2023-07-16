BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
Dhabeji SEZ: Message from Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh

Published 16 Jul, 2023 06:16am

TEXT: Sindh’s economy has shown remarkable growth, even in the face of global challenges. Now, as we enter the post-Covid era, our focus is on revitalizing Pakistan’s economy, with special attention given to Sindh. I invite everyone to explore the Dhabeji Special Economic Zone (SEZ), a thriving hub that offers abundant investment opportunities.

As Chief Minister and Chief Executive of the Government of Sindh, I am fully committed to strengthening our economy and ensuring its resilience. We not only welcome investment but also provide diverse opportunities in physical infrastructure, the social sector, clean energy, water, and more through Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The Dhabeji SEZ is positioned as a premier destination for local and international businesses, offering immense potential for investment and growth. Our groundbreaking ceremony represents our dedication to creating an environment that fosters economic development and attracts both domestic and foreign investments. With its strategic location, well-planned infrastructure, and supportive policies, the Dhabeji SEZ provides a unique platform for businesses to thrive.

This ceremony marks the beginning of a new chapter in Sindh’s economic landscape, celebrating the collaborative efforts of the Government of Sindh, our partners, stakeholders, and the business community. The Dhabeji SEZ will serve as a catalyst for job creation, technological advancement, and socio-economic growth, elevating trade and industry in Sindh to new heights of prosperity.

We express our gratitude to all who have contributed to this remarkable endeavor. Let us seize the opportunities that Sindh offers, ensuring mutual growth and prosperity across our diverse economic landscape. Together, we can achieve a thriving and resilient economy that benefits us all.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Dhabeji Special Economic Zone

