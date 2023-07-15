BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
SC to take up Musharraf’s plea against PHC verdict on 20th

Terence J Sigamony Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court will take up former army chief the late General Pervez Musharraf’s appeal against the Peshawar High Court’s verdict, on July 20.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ayesha A Malik and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi will hear the ex-president’s appeal against rejections of his nomination papers after 10 years.

Pervez Musharraf died on February 5 this year at a hospital in Dubai after a prolonged illness.

A four-member larger bench of the PHC, headed by the then chief justice, in April 2013 had dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against his disqualification from the elections and the rejection of his nomination papers by returning officer and declared ex-COAS ineligible to contest elections for life. The court took the decision based on the imposition of military rule by the former army chief and president.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, on January 21, 2022, dismissed Musharraf’s appeal against the rejection of his nomination paper for contesting election on National Assembly seat from Karachi by the Sindh High Court for being infructuous.

The bench had directed the SC office to fix the second appeal against the PHC before a larger bench, which is fixed on July 20, 2023.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

