SEED Ventures inaugurates sustainability platform

KARACHI: SEED Ventures inaugurated their sustainability platform “What’s the Alternative” on Friday. EcoSummit – the inaugural event for “What’s the Alternative,” was delivered in collaboration with the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry (OICCI).

The summit aimed to engage industry leaders and understand the innovative and alternative practices organizations employ towards environmental sustainability.

The event commenced with an inaugural speech delivered by Amir Paracha, President OICCI and Chairman and CEO of Unilever Pakistan Ltd.

“In Pakistan, a significant 60% of the population indicates a willingness to pay a premium for sustainably produced products, while 51% recognize the reality of climate change and express concern over its palpable repercussions.

These sentiments underscore a wealth of indigenous examples of organizations leveraging innovative practices to embrace sustainability. To elevate these efforts, it’s crucial we amplify the discourse around such alternatives. This will not only shine a light on the impressive work underway but also position Pakistan prominently on the global sustainability map. The key to progress lies in a fundamental shift in mindset and behavior. Armed with this perspective, I am confident we will uncover viable and sustainable alternatives,” said Paracha in his compelling address.

Addressing the imperative need for widespread accessibility to sustainable practices, particularly in Pakistan, Shaista Ayesha, CEO of SEED Ventures said, “We aspire for ‘What’s the Alternative’ to become a beacon for industry voices. We want it to be a space where practices of sustainability and new methods that reduce harm across the platform’s three fundamental pillars — environment, wellness, and lifestyle — discussed and shared.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023