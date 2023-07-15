MQM-P nominates Rana Ansar opposition leader in Sindh PA

KARACHI: The coordination committee of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has nominated its women parliamentary party leader, Rana Ansar, as the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

The party’s spokesman said Ali Khursheed would be the party’s parliamentary leader in the house to replace Rana Ansar.

Rana Ansar, who had become the first woman parliamentary leader in the house, will be the first woman leader of opposition as well.

The slot of the opposition leader in the house had been lying vacant since PTI leader Haleem Adil Shaikh distanced himself following the May 9 incidents.