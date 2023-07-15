BAFL 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
BIPL 17.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.49%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.98%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-1.89%)
FABL 23.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.98%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.37%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.23%)
HUBC 79.94 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.55%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 31.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.83%)
OGDC 85.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.44%)
PAEL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.35%)
PIBTL 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.23%)
PIOC 86.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.06%)
PPL 68.33 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.82%)
PRL 16.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.91%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 43.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.23%)
SSGC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.57%)
TELE 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.61%)
TPLP 14.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.26%)
TRG 102.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-1.8%)
UNITY 24.18 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.89%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,537 Decreased By -89.9 (-1.94%)
BR30 15,820 Decreased By -395.4 (-2.44%)
KSE100 45,068 Decreased By -785.8 (-1.71%)
KSE30 16,015 Decreased By -303.3 (-1.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Emirates mark 25 years of successful operations in Peshawar

Press Release Published 15 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: Emirates has marked 25 years of successful operations in Peshawar, Pakistan’s sixth largest city.

Since the inaugural flight on July 14, 1998, Emirates has carried over 1.8 million passengers between Dubai and Peshawar and lifted more than 25,000 tonnes of cargo, supporting travel and trade through the export of commodities.

In 1998, the inaugural flight landed at Bacha Khan International Airport, becoming the second Pakistani city served by the airline and, since then, the airline has ensured seamless travel connectivity between Pakistan’s North Western city of Peshawar and Emirates’ network, including its hub city of Dubai.

Emirates currently offers five weekly flights to passengers from Peshawar operated with a Boeing 777-300ER wide-body aircraft, capable of carrying up to 428 passengers and 20 tonnes of cargo in the bellyhold.

Jeddah has emerged as the most popular destination for passengers travelling from and to Peshawar. Hajj and Umrah travel to Medina was also very frequent over the years while the UK (Manchester, London and Birmingham), Turkey, Germany and France were popular amongst leisure travellers and students pursuing higher education abroad.

Business and corporate travellers frequented popular points in China, Japan, Malaysia and Thailand. Top Middle East destinations and points of origin include Dammam, Kuwait City, Baghdad, Tehran, Doha and Istanbul, while the US, Canada, South Africa and Egypt are also amongst the top destinations for travellers from Peshawar.

On the occasion of the airline’s 25th anniversary of operations in Peshawar, Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan said: “As one of the longest-serving international carriers in Peshawar, Emirates has continuously strived to provide exceptional services, unparalleled connectivity, and a seamless travel experience to its valued passengers.

Over the past 25 years, Emirates has witnessed significant growth, firmly establishing itself as a trusted and preferred airline for both business and leisure travellers.

We take great pride in being a catalyst for economic growth, tourism, and cultural exchange, and we are excited to further strengthen our relationship with the wonderful people of Peshawar.

We would also like to thank all our partners and key stakeholders for their continued support which has made our successful operations possible.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

emirates Dubai and Peshawar export of commodities Bacha Khan International Airport

Comments

1000 characters

Emirates mark 25 years of successful operations in Peshawar

PM reassures IMF chief: Govt won’t tolerate iota of violation of deal

Base power tariff hiked by Rs4.96

FCA for May: Rs1.45/unit positive adjustment in KE tariff approved

Pakistan, Argentina bonds’ surge belies bigger reform hurdles

3 PHC addl judges: President approves extension of tenure

‘Pakistan Land Port Authority’: ‘Final’ approval blocked by minister

TTP safe havens in Afghanistan: COAS voices anger, vows firm action

Sovereign Wealth Fund: Govt finalises draft law

Transshipment of banned spare parts to Kabul allowed

Army chief reaches Tehran

Read more stories