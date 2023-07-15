Fly Jinnah launches new route connecting Quetta to Islamabad

KARACHI: Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s leading low-cost airline, on Friday announced the launch of a new route between Quetta and Islamabad starting July 23, 2023, connecting both cities with five weekly flights.

The new route will offer Fly Jinnah’s customers a new option to travel between both cities while benefiting from the carrier’s affordable and value-driven travel deals allowing more passengers to travel more conveniently.

Fly Jinnah remains committed to providing reliable and comfortable travel at competitive prices while prioritizing passenger experience by offering quality service, efficient operations, and more connectivity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023