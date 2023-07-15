KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (July 14, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
314,806,366 198,115,775 8,098,659,045 5,184,393,064
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 660,187,457 (590,972,600) 69,214,857
Local Individuals 6,844,594,923 (6,554,647,297) 289,947,626
Local Corporates 2,828,913,264 (3,188,075,748) (359,162,483)
