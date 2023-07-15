Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 14, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 45,067.98
High: 45,488.45
Low: 45,043.17
Net Change: 198.98
Volume (000): 112,885
Value (000): 5,005,038
Makt Cap (000) 1,606,153,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,597.99
NET CH (-) 6.98
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,993.45
NET CH (-) 42.98
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,581.55
NET CH (-) 26.69
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,448.88
NET CH (+) 36.77
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,083.43
NET CH (-) 52.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,001.68
NET CH (-) 36.62
------------------------------------
As on: 14-July-2023
====================================
