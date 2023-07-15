KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (July 14, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 45,067.98 High: 45,488.45 Low: 45,043.17 Net Change: 198.98 Volume (000): 112,885 Value (000): 5,005,038 Makt Cap (000) 1,606,153,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,597.99 NET CH (-) 6.98 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,993.45 NET CH (-) 42.98 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,581.55 NET CH (-) 26.69 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,448.88 NET CH (+) 36.77 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,083.43 NET CH (-) 52.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,001.68 NET CH (-) 36.62 ------------------------------------ As on: 14-July-2023 ====================================

