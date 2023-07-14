BAFL 34.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 17.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.39%)
BOP 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.67%)
DFML 13.74 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (8.1%)
DGKC 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.1%)
FABL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.94%)
FCCL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.79%)
FFL 6.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.22%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.62%)
HBL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.31%)
HUBC 80.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
MLCF 31.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.39%)
PAEL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.17%)
PIBTL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.09%)
PIOC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.27%)
PPL 68.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.03%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 43.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
SSGC 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.68%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (6.76%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.75%)
TRG 102.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.94%)
UNITY 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.02%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,536 Decreased By -91.3 (-1.97%)
BR30 15,811 Decreased By -403.9 (-2.49%)
KSE100 45,057 Decreased By -796.7 (-1.74%)
KSE30 16,017 Decreased By -301.7 (-1.85%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

Reuters | BR Web Desk Published July 14, 2023 Updated July 14, 2023 04:06pm

Pakistan LNG Ltd (PLL) received a bid from commodities trader Trafigura at $23.47 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for an LNG import tender to be delivered on January 3-4 and at $22.47/mmBtu for delivery February 23-24, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

In June, Pakistan issued two tenders seeking spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for the first time in nearly a year but did not receive any bids.

Pakistan LNG fails to secure cargoes for Oct-Dec: report

The bid from Trafigura is for Pakistan LNG’s second tender which closes on July 14.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported the shipments offered by Trafigura “are priced at roughly a 30% premium to current market prices, according to traders”.

“Typically, spot purchases of fuel would be sold at similar levels to market prices,” it said.

The report informed that Pakistan will not award the tender until July 31, and it remains to be seen whether the country will follow through with buying the fuel.

“Credit risk had been a barrier stopping LNG suppliers from selling spot shipments to the nation,” said the report.

The development comes days after Pakistan managed to secure a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Dependent on gas for power generation, the country has struggled to procure spot cargoes of LNG after global prices elevated last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Pakistan imported 9 billion cubic metres (bcm) of LNG last year, according to Refinitiv data, down nearly 20% from 11.2 bcm in 2021.

The South Asian country has two long-term supply deals with Qatar, one signed in 2016 for 3.75 million metric tons of LNG a year, and another signed in 2021 for 3 million metric tons a year.

It also has an annual portfolio contract with ENI for 0.75 million metric tons a year.

Pakistan LNG imports Pakistan LNG Ltd Trafigura

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan LNG gets bids from Trafigura for Jan, Feb cargoes

After Saudi Arabia and UAE deposits, Pakistan expects another $2.6bn in financing: report

Rupee falters, settles at 277.59 against US dollar

PM Shehbaz breaks ground on 1,200MW Chashma-5 nuclear power plant

Wang tells Blinken to ‘work with China’ on improving US ties

Brent oil hovers above $81 after supply disruptions

Transport disrupted in India’s capital after river floods key sites

May 9 violence: PTI chief to appear before JIT today

Caretaker setup will be in place next month: IMF SBA to PM represents greater cause for rejoicing

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Read more stories