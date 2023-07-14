BAFL 35.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.71%)
BIPL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.14%)
DFML 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.28%)
DGKC 57.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 78.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.62%)
HUBC 79.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 86.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.08%)
PAEL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.61%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.15%)
PIOC 87.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.45%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.52%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.53%)
SSGC 9.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.79%)
TPLP 14.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.26%)
UNITY 24.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.64%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,937 Decreased By -278.1 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
Gold prices set for best week since April on weaker dollar

Reuters Published 14 Jul, 2023 09:51am

Gold prices were set on Friday for their biggest weekly gain since April, after rallying close to a one-month high, as markets scale back expectations of further US interest rate hikes, sending the dollar to its lowest in more than one year.

Spot gold held steady at $1,961.79 per ounce by 0319 GMT, and up nearly 2% for the week. US gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,965.80.

Making gold less expensive for overseas investors, the dollar index touched its lowest level since April 2022. Gold’s got room to sort of expand from here, said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index, adding that the next major levels could be $1,985 to $2,000.

Data on Thursday showed US producer prices barely rose in June, providing more evidence the economy had entered a disinflation phase.

Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, indicating the US labor market remained tight.

Gold climbs over 1pc

Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Thursday he’s not ready to call an all clear on US inflation and favors more rate hikes this year, saying the upcoming July meeting should bring an increase.

Interest rate futures showed markets mostly priced in another rate hike from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at its July 25-26 meeting, but expectations of further increases have dropped.

However, if the Fed does indicate more rate increases, “that could provide some nervousness (among gold investors)” Simpson added.

Gold is used as a safe investment during times of political and financial uncertainty, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Among other precious metals, spot silver was flat at $24.8402 per ounce, set for its biggest weekly gain since March.

Platinum shed 0.2% to $971.11 and palladium dropped 1.1% to $1,280.95, but were poised for a second straight weekly rise.

