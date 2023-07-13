BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
Gold climbs over 1pc

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

NEW YORK: Gold prices jumped more than 1% on Wednesday after signs of cooling inflation in the United States boosted hopes that the Federal Reserve could hit the breaks on its rate hike cycle sooner that previously thought.

Spot gold was up 1.3% at $1,957.39 per ounce by 10:49 a.m. EDT (1449 GMT), while US gold futures rose 1.3% to $1,963.00.

US consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation continued to subside. In the 12 months through June, the CPI advanced 3.0%, compared with Reuters estimates of 3.1%.

“Gold gapped $10 higher on the softer-than-expected CPI print on hopes that a July hike might be the last one of the cycle,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

“If gold can break above the 50-day moving average at $1,960, it will trigger more bullish bets.” The dollar tumbled 1% to a more than one-year low against major peers after the US inflation print, making gold more attractive for other currency holders. Benchmark 10-year US note yields dropped to 3.8770%.

Inflation is slowing fast enough to allow the Fed to stop tightening US monetary policy after what is still widely expected to be an interest-rate hike at its meeting in two weeks time, traders bet on Wednesday Markets see a 91% chance of a 25-basis-point Fed rate hike later this month. Gold is highly sensitive to rising US interest rates, as these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

Earlier this week, several US central bank officials have said that the end to the Fed’s current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close.

In other metals, spot silver climbed 3.8% to $23.98 per ounce, platinum rose 3.1% to $953.11 and palladium gained 2.6% to $1,283.64.

