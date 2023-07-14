BAFL 35.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
BIPL 18.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.72%)
BOP 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
CNERGY 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.83%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.91%)
DGKC 57.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FABL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
FCCL 12.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.61%)
GGL 11.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HBL 78.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.67%)
HUBC 79.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.19%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.06 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.48%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.32%)
MLCF 31.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.19%)
OGDC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
PAEL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
PIBTL 4.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.29%)
PIOC 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PPL 69.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.65%)
PRL 17.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2%)
SNGP 43.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.55%)
SSGC 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.15%)
TPLP 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 104.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.16%)
UNITY 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.77%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,558 Decreased By -69.5 (-1.5%)
BR30 15,936 Decreased By -279.2 (-1.72%)
KSE100 45,325 Decreased By -528.6 (-1.15%)
KSE30 16,104 Decreased By -214.4 (-1.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

AKU workshop addresses cervical cancer burden in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 14 Jul, 2023 06:23am

KARACHI: The Aga Khan University in collaboration with the Centre for Women and Child Health at AKU and Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences (LUMHS), held a workshop on the "Burden of Cervical Cancer" at Civil Hospital, Hyderabad. The aim was to raise awareness and promote prevention strategies for cervical cancer.

Cervical cancer is a significant concern globally, ranking as the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women. However, developing, and low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) including Pakistan, bear a disproportionately higher burden of cervical cancer cases and deaths.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cervical cancer mortality in LMICs is 18 times higher than in high-income countries. A recent study by the CITRIC Health Data Science Centre at AKU found that the incidence rate of cervical cancer among women in Pakistan is 7.6 per 100,000.

This rate is higher than WHO’s target rate of 4 per 100,000 for cervical cancer elimination. These statistics call for national-level policy implementation focused on prevention and elimination strategies.

The primary cause of cervical cancer is persistent infection with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV). Fortunately, HPV vaccines are available, making cervical cancer largely preventable. "Cervical cancer is the only gynaecological cancer that can be prevented by vaccination and can be treated in its pre-invasive stage through regular screening. Early detection preserves not only the uterus but also fertility," said Dr Uzma Chishti, Assistant Professor and Associate CMO, Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at the seminar.

HPV vaccines were first introduced in 2006. WHO now recommends the use of a single-dose HPV vaccine, which is as effective as the previously used two or three-dose regimen. While high-income countries have successfully integrated HPV vaccination into their health systems, low-middle-income countries like Pakistan lag far behind due to limited resources and insufficient data.

“To effectively target the elimination of cervical cancer-associated morbidity and mortality, gathering national-level data on incidence, prevalence, and mortality is imperative” said Dr Zainab Samad, Chair of the Department of Medicine and Director of CITRIC Health Data Science Centre, AKU. She reiterated the need for better data sharing and contribution from both the public and private sectors, along with consistent surveillance over time to track the burden for improvement.

To address this need, the National Cancer Registry of Pakistan was established, enabling comprehensive analysis of cancer data from multiple registries. Accurate and detailed national-level data will empower policymakers and healthcare professionals to focus their efforts on eliminating cervical cancer and its associated health consequences in Pakistan.

During his remarks, the Chief Guest Dr Muhammad Arif Khan, Deputy Director General of the Director's Office in Hyderabad, emphasized the alarming incidence of cervical cancer witnessed in Pakistan halfway through 2023. The workshop concluded with Dr Arshad Chandio, Immunization Lead Jhpiego, International Papillomavirus Society (IPVS) Ambassador for Pakistan, acknowledging the progress made in bringing the HPV vaccine to Pakistan and expressed optimism about its imminent introduction in the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

WHO Aga Khan University LUMHS civil hospital Burden of Cervical Cancer

Comments

1000 characters

AKU workshop addresses cervical cancer burden in Pakistan

First tranche of SBA: IMF transfers $1.2bn to SBP account: Dar

UN chief helped Pakistan secure IMF deal

Steps to broaden tax base: FY24 budget advances primary surplus of 0.4pc of GDP: IMF

July-May LSMI output declines 9.87pc YoY

Companies profits bill approved by NA panel

Airports’ outsourcing: Only management controls being given, NA panel told

PSDP: FD yet to notify strategy for release of funds

C-5 project: PAEC’s point of view

October system collapse: Non-implementation of recommendations irks Nepra

Beverage sector: FBR kicks off process of implementing T&T system

Read more stories