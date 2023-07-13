40 villages inundated in Jhang: CM directs steps for normalisation of flood situation

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi in his tweet apprised that according to the report of Irrigation department, River Chenab water has entered into more than 40 villages of Jhang.

“I paid a visit to all flood-hit areas of district Jhang along with my team on Wednesday. There is a dire need for improvement at the administrative level to ensure relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees. Order has been issued to the Jhang administration to expedite relief activities. I have directed deputy commissioner Jhang to ensure access to the relief teams in all flood affected villages. It is a responsibility of the district administration to ensure provision of medicines and essential edibles in the flood affected areas. Direction has been issued to commissioner Faisalabad to remain present in district Jhang till normalisation of flood situation. I am myself overseeing rescue operations for the flood affectees in all districts. No negligence will be tolerated in the provision of relief activities.”

