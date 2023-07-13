BAFL 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
BIPL 18.44 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.16%)
BOP 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.89%)
CNERGY 3.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
DGKC 57.99 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
FABL 23.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.44%)
FFL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.63%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (2.98%)
HUMNL 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.99%)
MLCF 32.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
OGDC 87.10 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (4.77%)
PIOC 90.36 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PPL 69.49 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.46%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.85%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 104.36 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
UNITY 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.73%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,601 Increased By 43.8 (0.96%)
BR30 16,087 Increased By 196.5 (1.24%)
KSE100 45,515 Increased By 359.2 (0.8%)
KSE30 16,203 Increased By 172.5 (1.08%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

All analysts banking on lower US corn yield

Reuters Published 13 Jul, 2023 04:50am

NAPERVILLE, (Illinois): After one of the driest-ever Junes in the US Corn Belt, grain market participants already believe corn and soybean yields will not reach the government’s record-high targets.

It is always risky when all analysts are leaning the same way, though recent weather and the already-lofty nature of the corn yield seem to validate this thinking. However, lower yields may not be printed in the US Department of Agriculture’s report on Wednesday.

All 25 analysts polled between Reuters and Bloomberg believe this month’s corn yield will come in below USDA’s trend-line of 181.5 bushels per acre. Two groups called for 180 bpa, the highest estimate, though the 25-analyst average is 176.4 bpa.

The trade pegs soybean yield at 51.4 bpa, below USDA’s trend of 52. Eight of 25 analysts expect the 52 bpa to stand on Wednesday, though soy yield may be more likely than corn to come in lower this month.

Aside from any yield adjustments, USDA’s July US crop estimates will include June’s surveyed acres, which came in well above expectations for corn but well below for soybeans. That leaves room for corn yield losses on the balance sheet but keeps bean supplies tight either way. MODEL SPECS

USDA’s corn and soy yield models, first employed in 2013, provide the official yield estimates until August, when USDA’s statistics service (NASS) issues survey-based estimates. The models rely primarily on weather in July and August but also adjust for extremely dry Junes. The model states that the dry June variable is triggered when June precipitation is in the lowest 10% tail of its statistical normal distribution since 1988.

For corn, the precipitation data is weighted by harvested area over an eight-state region, and seven states are considered for soybeans. Both the corn and soybean calculation show June 2023 was the third-driest after 1988 and 2012, but neither precipitation total actually qualifies for the lowest 10% tail, likely since 1988 was so extreme. That may argue against lower yields on Wednesday.

A soy yield reduction is plausible since June rainfall over the soy region was right on the cusp of qualification, so it could come down to rounding and trigger the cut.

However, there could be justification for lower yields outside the model constraints should USDA choose. Data published on Tuesday confirmed June 2023 was the Midwest’s fifth-driest June since 1895 and driest since 1988. The Midwest in this case is a nine-state region surrounding Illinois and Indiana, different than USDA’s corn and soy regions.

soybean USDA US Department of Agriculture US corn

Comments

1000 characters

All analysts banking on lower US corn yield

UAE deposits $1bn to support forex reserves

Investments: PM directs finance managers to frame modalities

22pc interest rate inimical to business activities: PM

SPV21 files plea in Cayman Islands’ court for KESP winding up

Ministries, Divisions: Direct payment through SBP linked to prior approval

Tied to managing circular debt: Impact of power tariff rebasing not assessed as yet: govt

Cases of overseas Pakistanis: FTO issues guiding policy to FBR

Country aims $1bn pharma exports by 2025, says Qamar

Govt negotiating second cargo of discounted Russian crude

Airport outsourcing: Dar seeks roadmap

Read more stories