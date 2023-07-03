AVN 47.34 Increased By ▲ 4.24 (9.84%)
Two security personnel martyred in Balochistan attack: ISPR

  • Military's media wing says another soldier sustained injuries
BR Web Desk Published 03 Jul, 2023 09:53am

Two security personnel embraced martyrdom and another soldier was injured during an exchange of fire with terrorists at Balor area in Balochistan.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that a combat patrol of security forces was initiated in general areas of Balor, after credible intelligence with respect to move of a group of terrorists in Hoshab area.

The group was linked with firing incidents on security forces and civilians besides planting improvised explosive devices, Radio Pakistan reported.

“While the establishment of blocking positions to cut the escape routes was underway, a party of terrorists tried to ambush closing in patrol and opened fire onto security forces.”

The ISPR said Major Saqib Hussain and Naik Baqir Ali embraced martydorm, while another soldier sustained injuries during exchange of fire.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, four security personnel were martyred in a terror attack in the Sherani district of Balochistan.

Three of the four officials killed were police officers, while the fourth was a Frontier Constabulary official.

The exchange of fire also killed one terrorist.

The attack took place on a check post in Dhana Sar town in Sherani district, which is a part of Zhob Division.

