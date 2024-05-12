AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Fazal Sher Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 01:31pm

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court on Saturday granted presidential immunity to President Asif Ali Zardari in Toshakhana references against him, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, and others. Accountability court judge Nasir Javed Rana in its written order granted presidential immunity to Zardari.

The NAB had filed the Toshakhana reference against Zardari, Sharif, Gilani, and others for allegedly acquiring three vehicles including BMW 750 Li model 2004, Toyota Lexus Jeep 472 model 2007 gifted by the embassy of United Arab Emirates (UAE), and BMW 760 LI model 2008 gifted by embassy of Libya and gifts from Toshakhana -an official treasury where gifts from foreign dignitaries or heads of state are deposited- in violation of rules and regulations.

Nawaz files acquittal application in Toshakhana case

The judgment says that the president sought immunity as per Article 248 (2) of the Constitution, following which no case can be registered or action taken against the petitioner. The written order further added that the prosecution raised no objection to the president’s plea; hence, it was approved and case proceedings were halted until the end of Zardari’s tenure as president of Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

