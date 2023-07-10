BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
Fazl irked by Nawaz-Zardari meeting in Dubai

NNI Published July 10, 2023 Updated July 10, 2023 08:51am

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) President Maulana Fazlur Rehman has expressed displeasure over the meeting of allied parties’ leaders Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari in Dubai, held last month to ‘resolve political issues’.

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) should have taken coalition parties into confidence before holding meeting in Dubai,” the JUI-F chairman said while talking to journalists here, expressing displeasure over the ‘ignorance’.

Maulana Fazl pointed out that the PML-N has not yet taken the PDM into confidence about the meeting with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) – the ruling coalition partner in Centre.

‘Charter of economy’: Nawaz, Zardari take major step towards ‘goal’?

He said that the meeting was not sudden, but had been planned, so everyone should have been taken into confidence.

Fazlur Rehman added that PDM was formed to counter the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and to ensure that the general elections were held on time. “At that time, every political party admitted that 2018 elections were rigged,” he added.

He claimed that JUI-F was against bringing a no-confidence motion against the then prime minister Imran Khan. “JUI-F became part of the movement to maintain the unity among opposition parties,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif met with former President Asif Zardari in a Dubai hotel to decide the timing of the next general elections in the country and “their share” in the future set-up.

It was reported that the PML-N and PPP agreed on a “charter of economy” to steer the cash-strapped country out of the crisis.

Sources told that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari agreed on the majority of points of charter of economy under which a similar coalition setup would be formed after the general elections in 2023.

“The coalition partners in the current set up, JUI-F, MQM-P and other parties included in PDM alliance would be made part of charter of economy,” say sources.

Moreover, no breakthrough was reached between PPP and PML-N leaders over the election alliance for 2023 general elections, they say, adding that the caretaker up would be finalised by taking other allied parties in confidence.

