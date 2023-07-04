PML-N candidates asked to start election campaign

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is learnt to have asked its leaders and candidates to start mass contact campaign in their respective areas as a part of preparations for general elections in the country.

The sources claimed that the PML-N leadership has also directed different wings of the party to activate their activities and also start preparations to accord rousing reception to the PML-N supremo on his return to the country. It may be added that the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif chaired party meetings where detailed discussions were held on political and legal issues. The PML-N’s political strategy in the wake of Nawaz’s return to the country and general elections was discussed.

The sources claimed that the PML-N supremo had assigned task to the PML-N chief organiser Maryam Nawaz to handle affairs pertaining to the party and elections. It was also desired by him to form the manifesto committee for drafting the party manifesto for the general elections. The PML-N leader also gave the party leaders instructions to create the party’s narrative for the next general elections while keeping the youth in mind.

