AIRLINK 73.18 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.52%)
BOP 5.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
CNERGY 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.92%)
DFML 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.87%)
DGKC 91.39 Increased By ▲ 5.44 (6.33%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.58%)
FFBL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.84%)
FFL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.43%)
GGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
HBL 113.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.54%)
HUBC 136.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.06%)
HUMNL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-4.29%)
KEL 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
KOSM 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.27%)
MLCF 39.89 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.02%)
OGDC 133.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.37%)
PAEL 28.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.29%)
PIAA 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
PIBTL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.95%)
PPL 122.40 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.98%)
PRL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.92%)
PTC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (6.55%)
SEARL 60.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 70.29 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (2.57%)
SSGC 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.87%)
TELE 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.21%)
TPLP 11.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
TRG 66.57 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.32%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.33%)
BR100 7,674 Increased By 40.1 (0.53%)
BR30 25,457 Increased By 285.1 (1.13%)
KSE100 73,086 Increased By 427.5 (0.59%)
KSE30 23,427 Increased By 44.5 (0.19%)
May 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-05-12

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

Zaheer Abbasi Published May 12, 2024 Updated May 12, 2024 01:30pm

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has approved Rs4.861 billion technical supplementary grant (TSG) for employees and non-employees related expenditure of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Sources said that the ECC meeting presided over by the finance minister dated 7th May 2024 was submitted a summary by the PAEC, wherein, it said that the allocated budget for current expenditure was insufficient to meet its expenditure.

The meeting was told that it has been allocated a budget grant of Rs16,633.495 million for fiscal year 2023-24 on account of current expenditure against its requirement of Rs23,670.700 million.

Remaining funds of first tranche of World Bank loan: ECC approves Rs7.6bn TSG for PKR cover

Accordingly, a case for supplementary grant was initiated by the PAEC through Strategic Plans Division (SPD) for additional financial support of Rs7,037.205 million to meet the shortfall in employees-related expenditure (ERE) and Non-ERE.

However, the Finance Division maintained that it approved TSG and not supplementary grant of Rs4.8 billion.

The ECC meeting was informed that the prime minister, being Minister-In-charge of PAEC has seen and approved the placement of the matter before ECC of the Cabinet for its consideration with stipulation that the Finance Division shall add its view.

Thus, consultation with Finance Division has, accordingly, been held and Ministry of Finance agreed to provide the funds of Rs4,861.558 million through TSG.

The meeting was informed that requested funds are Rs970.837 million Ad-hoc Relief Allowance (ARA) 2023, Rs3.130.244 billion for pension/employees’ retirement benefits, and Rs760.477 million for Standard Infantry Battalion (SIB), deployed by SPD at PINSTECH.

The ECC was requested for approval for provision of supplementary grant of Rs4,861.558 million as agreed by the Finance Division

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ECC TSG PAEC

Comments

200 characters

ECC approves Rs4.86bn TSG for PAEC

There will be no new fuel subsidy or cross-subsidy schemes: Govt makes firm pledge to IMF

PM forms body to address issues hindering implementation of ‘Tajir Dost Scheme’

Supplies by importers: Reduced rate of 1-4pc for purpose of tax withholding likely

MBS’s visit put off for ‘time being’

Toshakhana case: Presidential immunity granted to Zardari

Israel strikes Gaza after fresh Rafah evacuation order

Pakistan hockey team returns with silver at Azlan Shah Cup

AGP tells SC: Steps will be taken to make FBR policy board functional

Gaza agency says two doctors killed in Israeli air strike on central Gaza

Read more stories