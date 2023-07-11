PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the Women Empowerment Program on Tuesday, stating that nations cannot progress without women's participation, Aaj News reported.

According to him, women make up more than half of the country's population, and they are a vital part of our society.

“Women are serving in important positions in the country,” he said, adding: “They add an inevitable share to children’s education and construction of society.”

In spite of 75 years, the premier said no significant steps had been taken to provide women's rights, and nations could not progress without women.

“Pakistan faces the biggest challenge of economic prosperity,” he added.

The development comes days after the premier approved the inclusion of a “revolutionary program” in the upcoming budget 2023-24 for the uplift of youth, women, and farmers.

As per the prime minister’s directives, the funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget for projects on the welfare of youth and women as well as for agriculture tube wells.

According to a PM Office statement, in the next fiscal year, the youth would be provided interest-free loans and an endowment fund would be established for education and sports.

The prime minister approved the establishment of the Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education on the pattern of the Punjab Endowment Fund.

Under the Fund, intelligent but poor students from across the country would be given educational scholarships.

The funds have been allocated to Prime Minister Youth Program to extend small loans to the youth.

The government has also specified funds to impart skill training to the youth, including in information technology.

The upcoming budget would also have funds for the distribution of 100,000 laptops among the youth besides extending financial support to the IT startups.

The government has made budgetary allocations for the promotion of sports activities among the youth and to encourage their participation.

The upcoming budget will also feature the fund's allocations for a program to achieve the economic empowerment of women.

The prime minister also approved a program for the solarisation of agriculture tube wells which would be implemented in the second phase of PM’s Kissan Package.