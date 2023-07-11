BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

  • Premier says women make up more than half of the country's population, and they are a vital part of our society
BR Web Desk Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:18pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif unveiled the Women Empowerment Program on Tuesday, stating that nations cannot progress without women's participation, Aaj News reported.

According to him, women make up more than half of the country's population, and they are a vital part of our society.

“Women are serving in important positions in the country,” he said, adding: “They add an inevitable share to children’s education and construction of society.”

In spite of 75 years, the premier said no significant steps had been taken to provide women's rights, and nations could not progress without women.

“Pakistan faces the biggest challenge of economic prosperity,” he added.

The development comes days after the premier approved the inclusion of a “revolutionary program” in the upcoming budget 2023-24 for the uplift of youth, women, and farmers.

As per the prime minister’s directives, the funds have been allocated in the upcoming budget for projects on the welfare of youth and women as well as for agriculture tube wells.

According to a PM Office statement, in the next fiscal year, the youth would be provided interest-free loans and an endowment fund would be established for education and sports.

The prime minister approved the establishment of the Pakistan Endowment Fund for Education on the pattern of the Punjab Endowment Fund.

Under the Fund, intelligent but poor students from across the country would be given educational scholarships.

The funds have been allocated to Prime Minister Youth Program to extend small loans to the youth.

The government has also specified funds to impart skill training to the youth, including in information technology.

The upcoming budget would also have funds for the distribution of 100,000 laptops among the youth besides extending financial support to the IT startups.

The government has made budgetary allocations for the promotion of sports activities among the youth and to encourage their participation.

The upcoming budget will also feature the fund's allocations for a program to achieve the economic empowerment of women.

The prime minister also approved a program for the solarisation of agriculture tube wells which would be implemented in the second phase of PM’s Kissan Package.

Shehbaz Sharif Prime Minister women empowerment

Comments

1000 characters

PM Shehbaz unveils program aimed at empowering women

Saudi Arabia’s $2bn: KSE-100 rallies to over 45,000 for the first time since April 2022

Rupee fights back, settles at 278.57 against US dollar

Contempt case: ECP issues non-bailable arrest warrants for PTI chief, Fawad Chaudhry

$77.8mn funding secured for Recharge Pakistan project: Sherry Rehman

Oil prices steady as supply cuts counter economic headwinds

Pakistan’s Indus Motor Company starts exports to Toyota Egypt: CEO

Dubai property prices surge at fastest pace since 2014

Scanty rains diminish India’s sugar output, export prospects

NATO to give ‘path’ for Ukraine to join, but no ‘timetable’: White House

Read more stories