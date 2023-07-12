BAFL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.56%)
BIPL 18.36 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.72%)
BOP 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.17%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.07%)
DGKC 57.65 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.28%)
FABL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.36%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.45%)
HBL 79.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.18%)
HUBC 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.84%)
HUMNL 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 29.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 32.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.94%)
OGDC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.55%)
PIOC 90.74 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.76%)
PPL 68.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.48%)
PRL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.72%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 44.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.52%)
SSGC 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
TRG 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.18%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.30 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.36%)
BR100 4,571 Increased By 13.6 (0.3%)
BR30 15,915 Increased By 25 (0.16%)
KSE100 45,332 Increased By 175.7 (0.39%)
KSE30 16,107 Increased By 76.1 (0.47%)
Miners, energy stocks push Australian shares higher ahead of US inflation data

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 09:40am

Australian shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by mining and energy stocks, but investors remained cautious ahead of US inflation data which will determine the Federal Reserve’s path on its rate hiking cycle.

The S&P/ASX 200 index advanced 0.6% to 7,155.50 points at 1228 GMT in their second session of gains. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Tuesday.

The US consumer price data due later on Wednesday will provide clues on whether price pressures have cooled in the country and if the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its rate hiking cycle.

Investors digested recent comments from Federal Reserve officials who said the level of inflation warranted additional rate hikes, but the central bank is nearing the end of its monetary policy tightening cycle.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting the interest rate decision by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ), which is likely to keep it unchanged at 5.50%, according to a Reuters poll.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.1% to 11,898.43 points in their third session of losses. Back in Sydney, mining stocks gained 1.3% in their second session of gains, with sector-major BHP Ltd rising 1.4%.

Shares of Rio Tinto advanced 1.1% after the company said it would build a hydrogen plant in Gladstone, Queensland along with Japan’s Sumitomo Corporation.

Australian shares end higher led by rally in commodity stocks

Energy stocks jumped 2.2% in their best session since June 16, tracking a surge in oil prices.

Shares of Woodside Energy and Santos climbed 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. Heavyweight financial stocks climbed 0.4%, with the so-called “big four” banks jumping between 0.4% and 0.7%.

Technology stocks gained 0.1%, tracking their Wall Street peers higher.

Gold stocks traded in the negative territory.

Shares of Megaport extended previous session’s gains to add 9.5%, while also topping ASX 200 charts after the company upgraded its EBITDA guidance for FY23 and FY24.

