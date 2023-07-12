BAFL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.42%)
BIPL 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.5%)
BOP 3.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.61%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 12.43 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.81%)
DGKC 57.82 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.57%)
FABL 24.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
FCCL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.83%)
FFL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
GGL 11.72 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.36%)
HBL 79.90 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.58%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.16%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.81%)
KEL 1.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
MLCF 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
OGDC 86.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.34%)
PAEL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
PIBTL 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.09%)
PIOC 90.50 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.49%)
PPL 68.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.57%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.78%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 44.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
SSGC 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.62%)
TELE 7.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.88%)
TPLP 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.64%)
TRG 104.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.9%)
UNITY 22.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.04%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 4,574 Increased By 17.1 (0.38%)
BR30 15,952 Increased By 62 (0.39%)
KSE100 45,357 Increased By 201.5 (0.45%)
KSE30 16,117 Increased By 86.8 (0.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei hits one-month low as yen strength weighs

Reuters Published 12 Jul, 2023 09:32am

Japanese shares were the worst performers across Asia on Wednesday, with the Nikkei sliding to a one-month low as a sharply rising yen put brakes on a long rally and added to market nerves ahead of US inflation data.

The yen and stocks typically move in opposite directions, since a stronger yen can hurt exporters’ competitiveness and also make stocks more expensive for foreigners.

The yen rose about 0.7% to 139.46 per dollar on Wednesday, and it is up nearly 4% in four trading days as a lot of short positions have been reversed.

The Nikkei fell 1.3% to touch a one-month low of 31,791.71 in the morning session.

It was at 31,957.86 at the midday break, down 5.8% from the three-decade peak it hit last week. The broader Topix fell 0.6% to 2,223.55.

“Psychologically, the yen may be causing a little bit of nervousness,” said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics at Mizuho Bank in Singapore.

“The hardwiring for markets is the inverse relationship between the yen and Nikkei.”

The Nikkei’s sharp rally this year - up 22% versus world stocks’ 13% rise - has also drawn in a lot of foreign investors who might be holding back on adding to positions while the cost in dollar terms goes up, he added.

Markets are also on edge more broadly after a volatile end to last week that has investors nervously waiting on US CPI data that’s likely to set the direction for interest rates.

Losses were wide in Tokyo, though industrials and technology were the largest drag on the Nikkei.

Japan’s Nikkei pares most gains on sell-off to lock in profits

Pharmaceuticals maker Eisai was the top loser, down 3.8%, followed by semiconductor equipment maker Screen Holdings, falling 3.7%.

Chipmaker Tokyo Electron fell 3% to extend a recent pullback. Renesas Electron stock, which has doubled this year, dropped 2.8%.

Retailer Seven & I was the top gainer, up 2.5%.

Nikkei Japanese stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei hits one-month low as yen strength weighs

Intra-day update: rupee inches higher against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 300 points as bullish wave continues

US welcomes staff-level agreement between Pakistan and IMF

Saudi deposits land just prior to key event

PM acknowledges China’s support

ECNEC approves Rs377bn agri tube-well solarisation plan

$5bn Chashma-5 N-plant to produce power at Rs20 per unit: Country has swallowed a bitter pill?

Inward flows of dollars to create breathing space: ministry

Over 628 businessmen were beneficiaries in PTI govt: PAC disposes of issue of $3bn loans

SC says taxing statute should be strictly construed regardless

Read more stories