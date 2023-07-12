Iesco taking customer- friendly steps

ISLAMABAD: A new sub-division, Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi, has been established by the IESCO management to facilitate the resolution of customer complaints and to ensure the provision of best services to them.

The Chief Executive Officer IESCO Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan has said that due to the increase in the number of customers, Gangal Sub-Division has been divided into Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi, due to which Gangal Sub-Division Rawalpindi areas Dhok Raja Muhammad Khan, Fazal Town-2, Dhok Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, Nazirabad, Gulzar-e-Quaid, New Gulzar-e-Quaid, Faisal Colony, Railway Scheme No. 9, Railway View Housing Society, Dhok Kamal Deen, Wazir Town, Jabr Town, Airport Employee Co-operative Society Sector 1, 2, 3 & 4, Judicial Colony are part of new sub-division Gulzar-e-Quaid Rawalpindi.

Due to the establishment of new sub-division, the electricity reference numbers of the consumers have also changed and if electricity consumer does not receive the electricity bill, they can check the new number by visiting the IESCO website www.iesco.com.pk.

