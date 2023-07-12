Land dispute in Parachinar: Kundi urges PM to resolve issue by convening jirga

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the position of Parachinar is very bad and the fight between two groups in the area over the land dispute is being given the colour of a Shia-Sunni fight and urged the prime minister to resolve it immediately by convening a jirga.

“There is a need to resolve the situation immediately as Muharram is near, so that the peace and order of the country is not threatened.

The fight is going on over land dispute, since partition. The land dispute has not been resolved till now, so far, six people have been killed and 30 people have been injured in this fight,” PPP leader Kundi said this while addressing at a news conference on Tuesday.

He said that Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi is present in Parachinar.

He said that a jirga is also being held with the help of federal government.

“It is being given the colour of Shia-Sunni fight. Muharram is near, otherwise, peace and order situation can be created in Pakistan by using it as a basis. We have already lost many lives due to such incidents. PPP has a clear stand that action should be taken and jirga should be held, all the scholars are requested to stop spreading these types of videos.”

Kundi appealed to the prime minister and said that the prime minister is currently in Peshawar, he should call a jirga. The Interior minister should be in Para Chinar at this time, he added.

He said the federal and provincial governments should take immediate action. The people involved in this incident should be punished. The prime minister should resolve the problem before his return from Peshawar, he added.

He said that the PPP is ready for the elections, it would be held in October or November and the party does not want a single day's delay in the elections.

