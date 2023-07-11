PPP advised govt to dissolve assemblies on August 8: Naveed Qamar

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has advised the government to dissolve assemblies on August 8, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks during an informal communication with the media in the Parliament House.

“Our party has suggested the government to dissolve assemblies on August 8 as we don’t want expansion of the current setup,” Qamar said, adding that a final decision will be made by the government.

He said the PPP wanted electoral reforms before elections and has requested the government take initiative in this regard.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also said that the assemblies will complete its constitutional term and will not be extended beyond its Constitutional age.

The minister said the government will not massively ammend laws related to elections.

“However, there are minor loopholes in the Election Act, which need to be corrected,” he added.