BAFL 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.51%)
BIPL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.66%)
BOP 3.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.41%)
CNERGY 3.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.49%)
DFML 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
DGKC 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FABL 23.64 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.56%)
FCCL 13.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.89%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (7.15%)
GGL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.61%)
HBL 79.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.46%)
HUBC 77.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
KEL 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.6%)
LOTCHEM 29.34 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.04%)
MLCF 31.92 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.9%)
OGDC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.1%)
PIBTL 4.41 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (7.82%)
PIOC 90.72 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.56%)
PPL 68.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.26%)
PRL 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.18%)
SILK 1.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.99%)
SNGP 44.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
SSGC 9.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.35%)
TELE 7.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.79%)
TPLP 14.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 105.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.49%)
UNITY 21.69 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (7.64%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,557 Increased By 68.7 (1.53%)
BR30 15,890 Increased By 254 (1.62%)
KSE100 45,156 Increased By 570.7 (1.28%)
KSE30 16,031 Increased By 155.3 (0.98%)
PPP advised govt to dissolve assemblies on August 8: Naveed Qamar

  • Says the party wants electoral reforms before elections
BR Web Desk Published July 11, 2023 Updated July 11, 2023 07:06pm

Federal Minister for Commerce and Investments Syed Naveed Qamar said on Tuesday that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has advised the government to dissolve assemblies on August 8, Aaj News reported.

He made these remarks during an informal communication with the media in the Parliament House.

“Our party has suggested the government to dissolve assemblies on August 8 as we don’t want expansion of the current setup,” Qamar said, adding that a final decision will be made by the government.

He said the PPP wanted electoral reforms before elections and has requested the government take initiative in this regard.

Earlier, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar also said that the assemblies will complete its constitutional term and will not be extended beyond its Constitutional age.

The minister said the government will not massively ammend laws related to elections.

“However, there are minor loopholes in the Election Act, which need to be corrected,” he added.

