PM reaffirms commitment to UN SDGs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan was keen to expand its cooperation with partner countries to meet the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)-2030.

The prime minister virtually participated in the first High-Level Forum on Global Development Initiative (GDI). Held under the theme of Global Development Initiative: “Echo the Development Agenda and Call for Global Action”, the forum was organized by the China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

PM Shehbaz, in his remarks, stressed the salience of international development cooperation to present a unified global response for socioeconomic development, mitigation of climate change threats, and galvanizing new drivers of growth for humanity’s enduring progress and prosperity.