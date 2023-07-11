KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 10, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
500,173,535 296,898,070 13,469,342,961 7,413,653,038
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,009,891,254 (1,033,501,514) (23,610,260)
Local Individuals 12,367,370,572 (11,657,382,708) 709,987,864
Local Corporates 3,795,517,011 (4,481,894,615) (686,377,604)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments