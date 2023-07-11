BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
BIPL 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.38%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.93%)
DFML 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (4.53%)
DGKC 56.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
FABL 23.04 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.45%)
FCCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.64%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.51%)
HBL 78.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.11%)
HUBC 77.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.11%)
MLCF 31.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.29%)
OGDC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.88%)
PAEL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (9.07%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.73%)
PIOC 87.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.11%)
PPL 66.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.54%)
PRL 16.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.33%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.88%)
SNGP 44.72 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.83%)
SSGC 9.68 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.54%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 14.04 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.86%)
TRG 107.65 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.57%)
UNITY 20.18 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.29%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,488 Increased By 24.5 (0.55%)
BR30 15,636 Increased By 11 (0.07%)
KSE100 44,585 Increased By 377.8 (0.85%)
KSE30 15,875 Increased By 70.8 (0.45%)
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 11 Jul, 2023 06:08am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (July 10, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
500,173,535             296,898,070         13,469,342,961        7,413,653,038
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate)    1,009,891,254     (1,033,501,514)      (23,610,260)
Local Individuals          12,367,370,572    (11,657,382,708)       709,987,864
Local Corporates            3,795,517,011     (4,481,894,615)     (686,377,604)
===============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

