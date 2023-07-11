KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 10, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 44,585.13 High: 44,601.78 Low: 44,207.31 Net Change: 377.82 Volume (000): 183,246 Value (000): 9,064,557 Makt Cap (000) 1,588,945,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,428.43 NET CH (+) 113.83 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,914.21 NET CH (+) 19.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,347.83 NET CH (+) 111.59 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,187.34 NET CH (+) 2.55 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,082.51 NET CH (+) 15.46 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,140.39 NET CH (+) 27.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 10-July-2023 ====================================

