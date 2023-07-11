Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Monday (July 10, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 44,585.13
High: 44,601.78
Low: 44,207.31
Net Change: 377.82
Volume (000): 183,246
Value (000): 9,064,557
Makt Cap (000) 1,588,945,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,428.43
NET CH (+) 113.83
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,914.21
NET CH (+) 19.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,347.83
NET CH (+) 111.59
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,187.34
NET CH (+) 2.55
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,082.51
NET CH (+) 15.46
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,140.39
NET CH (+) 27.42
------------------------------------
As on: 10-July-2023
====================================
