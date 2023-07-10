BAFL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (4.53%)
Life & Style

Shah Rukh Khan launches action-packed teaser for upcoming ‘Jawan’

  • Movie is due to be released on September 7 in India
BR Life & Style Published 10 Jul, 2023 05:11pm
Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment
Photo: Red Chillies Entertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has released an action-packed teaser – described by the producers as a ‘prevue’ – for his upcoming film ‘Jawan’, reported Variety on Monday.

Khan also announced the teaser on Twitter on Monday. “Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH?”

The film, set to release on September 7, shows Khan playing multiple roles.

He is spotted as a soldier, a bandaged avenger, even in a bald persona. The teaser features Tamil-language cinema stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and also features a special appearance from Deepika Padukone (‘Pathaan’).

‘Jawan’ is directed by Atlee, known for three back-to-back Tamil blockbusters, ‘Theri’ (2016), ‘Mersal’ (2017) and ‘Bigil’ (2019). It is produced by Khan’s wife, Gauri Khan for Red Chillies Entertainment.

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ smashes Indian box office records

Khan was last seen in blockbuster ‘Pathaan’, his acting comeback following a five-year hiatus from the big screen. The film also featured Padukone and John Abraham, and was released earlier this year amid much controversy.

Nevertheless, the film quickly attained blockbuster status and grossed $130 million, becoming the biggest Indian hit of the year and the fifth-highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Shah Rukh Khan: Indian heartthrob and King of Bollywood

‘Pathaan’, a part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, also secured a historic theatrical release in Bangladesh.

Khan, widely known as ‘King Khan’ due to his popular persona and success at the box office, began his career in television in the 1980s.

His role in ‘Darr’ (1993) first showcased his acting prowess, and his role in ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ (1995) cemented his commercial success as a Bollywood star. The film carried him to international stardom and resonated with the profound social changes underway in his country.

He went on to star in many blockbusters such as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’ – both directed by ace director Karan Johar.

Earlier this year, he was named among TIME magazines most influential people of 2023.

He is also a recipient of a Padma Shri, an Ordre des Arts et des Lettres as well as a Légion d’honneur.

Khan will next be seen in ‘Dunki’, a co-production between billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios, Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and Hirani’s Rajkumar Hirani Films. The film is due to be out on Christmas.

Roll out the green carpet: Bollywood struts its stuff in UAE

Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone

