Jul 10, 2023
Pakistan

Five killed in Jhelum gas cylinder blast

Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

JHELUM: A devastating cylinder blast ripped through a three-story hotel located on GT Road in Jhelum, causing the loss of at least five lives and leaving several others injured on Sunday.

Rescue 1122 sources confirmed that amidst the chaos, 35 individuals were trapped under the debris caused by the powerful explosion.

The rescue teams, comprising police, civil defence personnel, and courageous civilians engaged to remove the debris from the building and evacuate the injured.

In the wake of the tragic incident, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and District Police Officer (DPO) have taken charge of the relief operations, overseeing the process and ensuring effective coordination between the rescue teams.

