BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.43%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 85.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 11.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PIOC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
PPL 67.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
PRL 16.59 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.27%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.14%)
SSGC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
TELE 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.94%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.25 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (1.13%)
UNITY 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.44%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By 28 (0.63%)
BR30 15,694 Increased By 69.2 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,520 Increased By 312.8 (0.71%)
KSE30 15,897 Increased By 92.9 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PAF cinema at Lahore Cantt closed down

APP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

LAHORE: The administration on Sunday announced closing the PAF cinema located in the Lahore Cantt area and converting it into an auditorium after completion of 10-year contract, sources told APP.

The Lahore Cantt cinema was fully renovated and upgraded after it had been leased out to a private operator for 10 years.

It had a capacity of 500 people in the auditorium, and all seats were sofa sittings. The cinema was launched in December 2010 in which many Pakistani celebrities participated.

Former owner of the cinema Nadir Latif told APP that the story of closing down of film and cinema industry was not a secret now, but the downturn in the industry had led to collapse of sectors associated with it, such as cinemas.

After revival of the film industry in Pakistan, people once again had started visiting cinemas in the past decade. Movies with good content, good actors, story and new technology had compelled viewers to visit cinemas.

Lahore had always been the centre of cinemas where people used to wait in lines to get a ticket.

PTV senior producer Agha Qaiser told APP that in the era of digitalization, the trend of going to the cinema had been waned, adding many cinema owners launched new businesses and converted their cinemas into petrol stations, showrooms, plazas, wedding halls and hostels.

According to details, in Lahore, there are more than 20 cinemas that are providing quality entertainment to people.

These cinemas display 2D and 3D movies at a reasonable price. People still have some options when they want to go out for recreation or watching their favourite movies.

Lahore Lahore cantt PAF cinema Nadir Latif

Comments

1000 characters
Sam Jul 10, 2023 11:03am
Commercial ventures are in conflict with the objectives and aims of armed forces!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PAF cinema at Lahore Cantt closed down

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories