PM pays tribute to Fatima Jinnah

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday paid tribute to Madr-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah on her 56th death anniversary.

The prime minister said that she was a benefactor of the nation and had been a source of courage for Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

“Despite her senility, she stood firm against dictatorship and played a historic role for the nation, democracy and the country,” he added.

The prime minister said Fatima Jinnah also played an unprecedented role during Pakistan Movement and for the motherland and offered sacrifices.