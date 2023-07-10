Prices of kitchen items rise slightly

PESHAWAR: A nominal increase in prices of important kitchen items was witnessed in the local market, said in a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

The survey noticed prices of sugar, cooking oil/ghee, flour, milk-powder, baby-milk, vegetables; pulses etc touched a new peak in the local market. The price of sugar has increased at Rs135 per kilo from Rs130 per kilo, showing an increase of Rs5 per kilo in the retail market.

Similarly increase from Rs5 to Rs10 per kg/litre increase was also witnessed in prices of various brands and quality cooking oil/ghee in the local market.

Likewise, a nominal increase was also registered in the price of flour as 80-kg fine flour sac was available at Rs 11,700 and Rs 11,800 against Rs 11,500 while a 20kg bag of fine flour was available within range of Rs2500-2600 and Rs2700 in the open market.

Also, the survey noted prices of dry-milk, milk powder and baby milk, pampers and other baby items were increased nominally.

The survey furthermore revealed that prices of live chicken have also touched a new peak in the local market, available at Rs445/kilo while price of farm eggs remained unchanged as available at Rs240/dozen.

According to a survey, prices of vegetables also remained sky-high in the local market. One kilo ginger was being sold from Rs1200-1300 and Rs1400, while garlic was available within the range of Rs250-300/kg and Rs350/kg in the local market, the survey said.

However, the survey showed that prices of tomatoes and onion remained reasonable and affordable as available Rs40 and Rs50 per kilo in the retail market. Prices of other veggies remained unchanged, the survey said.

According to the survey, one kilo peas were available Rs280-300, Arvi at Rs200/kg, Zucchini (tori) at Rs70/kg, Karela (bitter gourd) at Rs60/kg and Onion Rs60/kg. while the price of green chilly is Rs200/kg, tomato was being sold at Rs60-70/kg and eggplant (bringle) Rs80/kg, cabbage at Rs100/kg, cauliflower at Rs100-120/kg, capsicum at Rs100-120/- per kg, tinda at Rs100/- per kg, red-colored potatoes available at Rs70-80/- per kg while white-colored potatoes are sold at Rs50/- per kg.

Similarly, the survey said prices of pulses/food grains remained unchanged in the local market.

According to the survey, a good quality (sela) was available at Rs320-330/kg, while low quality rice available at Rs300/kg against price of Rs280/ kg, while tota rice was available at Rs160/kg and Rs180-200/ kg.

Similarly, the survey furthermore said price of dal mash was available at Rs420/kg, dal masoor at Rs320, dal chilka (black) at Rs280/kg, dal chilka (green) at Rs240/kg, moonge at Rs240/kg, dhoti dal at Rs280/kg, dal channa at Rs280/- per kg, white lobiya at Rs240/kg, Gram flour (baisen) at Rs280/kg, red bean from Rs300/kg, big-size white channa at Rs38o/kg, small-size white channa from Rs250/kg to Rs280/kg.

Fresh milk was available at Rs160-180 and Rs200-210 per litre while yogurt was being sold at Rs180-200 and Rs220 per kilogram in the local market, the survey added.

Fruits, which are staple but prices, are still on the high side, according to the survey. Apples are available at Rs300-400 and Rs500 per kilo, big-size banana at Rs200 and small-size banana at Rs150 per dozen, mangoes at Rs150-200 and Rs250 per kilo, melon at Rs100 per kilo, watermelon at Rs40-50 per kilo, peach at Rs100-150 per kilo.

The price of black tea has decreased, which was available at Rs1400-1500 per kg, the survey said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023