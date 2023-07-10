BAFL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.73%)
BIPL 18.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.65%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.97 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.31%)
DGKC 56.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.45%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.6%)
FFL 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.77%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.53%)
HUBC 77.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 1.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 28.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
MLCF 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.8%)
OGDC 85.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.78%)
PIBTL 4.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PIOC 88.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.3%)
PPL 67.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.52%)
PRL 16.63 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.53%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
TELE 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.85%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.98 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.81%)
UNITY 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (4.75%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.8%)
BR100 4,491 Increased By 27.5 (0.62%)
BR30 15,707 Increased By 82.2 (0.53%)
KSE100 44,524 Increased By 316.7 (0.72%)
KSE30 15,896 Increased By 91.4 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

JI demands cleaning of stormwater drains

Recorder Report Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded the mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, to ensure cleaning of rain drains ahead of the upcoming rains in the megacity to avoid any untoward incident.

He made the demand while heading a meeting of the elected town chairmen and vice-chairmen, belonging to the JI.

Speaking on the occasion, the town chairmen said that corrupt government officials have been minting money in towns in the name of transition period as the government was reluctant to transfer the charge of local bodies’ offices, vehicles, administrative and monetary powers to elected representatives despite passage of one and half months.

They expressed grave concerns that rain spells in the city may submerge the suburbs inflicting heavy losses of life and property to citizens.

However, Naeemur Rehman demanded the mayor to ensure the transfer of charge to elected representatives as soon as possible as per the law and the constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Murtaza Wahab Karachi Rainfall JI Hafiz Naeemur Rehman Karachi mayor storm water drains

Comments

1000 characters

JI demands cleaning of stormwater drains

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories