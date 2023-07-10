JI demands cleaning of stormwater drains

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Amir Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has demanded the mayor Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, to ensure cleaning of rain drains ahead of the upcoming rains in the megacity to avoid any untoward incident.

He made the demand while heading a meeting of the elected town chairmen and vice-chairmen, belonging to the JI.

Speaking on the occasion, the town chairmen said that corrupt government officials have been minting money in towns in the name of transition period as the government was reluctant to transfer the charge of local bodies’ offices, vehicles, administrative and monetary powers to elected representatives despite passage of one and half months.

They expressed grave concerns that rain spells in the city may submerge the suburbs inflicting heavy losses of life and property to citizens.

However, Naeemur Rehman demanded the mayor to ensure the transfer of charge to elected representatives as soon as possible as per the law and the constitution.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023