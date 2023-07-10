BAFL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.44%)
Pakistan

Governor opens Abdullah Shah Ghazi Urs

NNI Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori inaugurated the 1293rd Urs of Sufi saint Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi by laying a floral wreath.

The Governor also offered Fateha and prayed for the development, stability and prosperity of the country including Sindh province and nation.

On the occasion, he said that it was necessary to follow the footprints of the Sufi. Kamran Tessori said that the religion of Islam spread due to their character. The Sufi saints always taught love, tolerance and brotherhood, he added.

