BAFL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
BIPL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.03%)
BOP 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
CNERGY 3.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.61%)
DFML 11.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.71%)
DGKC 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.36%)
FABL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FCCL 12.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.36%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.1%)
GGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.5%)
HBL 78.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.33%)
HUBC 77.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 6.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
MLCF 31.35 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.64%)
OGDC 85.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
PAEL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.5%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.74%)
PIOC 88.40 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.84%)
PPL 67.01 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.39%)
PRL 16.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.02%)
SILK 1.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.92%)
SNGP 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.81%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.3%)
TRG 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.18%)
UNITY 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.44%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.6%)
BR100 4,492 Increased By 27.8 (0.62%)
BR30 15,689 Increased By 63.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,518 Increased By 310.9 (0.7%)
KSE30 15,898 Increased By 93.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UK warns energy firms against exploiting high prices

AFP Published 10 Jul, 2023 06:52am

LONDON: British regulators Tuesday warned energy companies against exploiting elevated prices and told financial firms to avoid doing the same over surging interest rates, as stubbornly-high inflation fuels a cost-of-living crisis.

Energy bills rocketed, and remain high, after key gas producer Russia invaded neighbour Ukraine last year, sparking vast state subsidies to cushion the blow to consumers.

But such help has dwindled, leaving millions of Britons with bills still about twice the cost of gas and electricity compared with 18 months ago, even with temperatures warmer and the days longer.

Energy regulator Ofgem on Tuesday warned Britain’s domestic energy providers to retain profits to help cash-strapped customers — instead of rewarding shareholders with bumper dividends.

“Suppliers must reciprocate the support the sector was given by consumers and taxpayers when wholesale prices increased by behaving responsibly as prices fall and profits return,” Ofgem boss Jonathan Brearley wrote in a letter to providers. Ofgem said it “expects suppliers to act responsibly and in the interests of their customers” and would “take action” if it finds evidence of any breaches of its pricing rules.

UK annual inflation unexpectedly held at 8.7 percent in May, causing the Bank of England (BoE) to hike its key interest rate by a larger than expected amount.

At the same time, commercial lenders stand accused of ramping up their own loan rates and failing to boost savings rates, further hitting Britons in the pocket.

The Financial Conduct Authority regulator has summoned bosses from top UK banks to discuss concern over the treatment of savers.

Chief executives from Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group and NatWest are expected to attend FCA talks Thursday.

The BoE lifted its interest rate in June for the 13th month in a row to five percent, as it sought to bring down inflation in line with its remit.

Government minister Jonny Mercer has slammed banks for “profiteering” by failing to pass on hikes to savers while hiking mortgage costs.

The average easy-access savings rate currently stands at only 2.43 percent, according to Moneyfacts.

Britons are struggling also with sky-high food inflation, while supermarkets selling petrol are profiting from high prices at the pump.

Spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responded Monday by saying “it isn’t right that at a time when people are struggling with rising living costs, drivers aren’t receiving a fair deal for fuel and instead being overcharged by retailers”.

Britain’s competition watchdog is looking into accusations that supermarkets are profiteering from higher prices and whether wholesale price-reductions are being passed on fast enough.

UK energy firms

Comments

1000 characters

UK warns energy firms against exploiting high prices

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan’s remittances stand at $2.2bn in June, 3.9% higher month-on-month

Restaurants/eateries: Credit/debit card payments allowed at reduced 5pc ST

Pharmaceutical sector granted major tax relief

Foreign suppliers’ accounts through customs ­bonded storage facilities: Guidelines for crude oil import issued

Oil eases ahead of China, US data, but OPEC+ cuts support market

NDMA alerts admin after India releases water into Ravi River

Trade with China crosses ‘psychological barrier’ of $20bn: FPCCI

World Bank terms implementation progress of Sindh Resilience Project ‘satisfactory’

‘China advising against experiments’: Ahsan says his statement ‘taken out of context’

Read more stories