Govt urges caution as heavy rains expected across Pakistan over next two days

Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman on Sunday urged all public and non-government organisations to remain “vigilant and ready” as heavy rains and thunderstorms were expected across over 24 to 48 hours, which could affect 0.9 million people across the country.

The minister alerted that Punjab cities like Narowal and Sialkot will receive the highest rainfall under the spell. Other provinces have been alerted too for heavy to moderate rain,“ she warned, adding that urban flooding alerts had been issued for cities and municipal areas with risks of landslides.

Sherry Rahman also stressed that “coordinated preparedness and proactive responses” saved lives and urged all the response teams to stay vigilant.

Earlier, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) had cautioned that there was a possibility of “severe thunderstorms” and “heavy rainfall” in North/Northeastern Punjab, including Lahore, Sialkot, and Narowal, over the next 48 hours.

It said there was a potential for thunderstorms and heavy rainfalls in Sindh’s Karachi, Tharparkar, Sukkur, Larkana, Hyderabad, Badin, and Shaheed Benazirabad.

In Northeastern Balochistan, thunderstorms were predicted in Sibbi, Zhob, Khlu, Killa Saifullah, Khuzdar, Barkhan, Loralai, Dera Bugti, and Lasbela.

Similarly, rainfall was expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Malam Jabba, and Balakot over the next two days.

The NDMA also warned of urban flooding in municipal areas and landsliding in hilly regions.

In its guidelines issued along with the forecast, the authority directed city and district administrations to ensure contingency traffic plans for areas vulnerable to flooding in cities, especially Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, and Faisalabad.

“All district administrations should ensure completion of stock-taking and reconnaissance and public awareness/information in vulnerable areas, especially Marala Headworks on River Chenab and Jassar on River Ravi with respect to chances of flood flows until July 20,” it said.

The NDMA further directed all the stakeholders to maintain “proactive coordination” to ensure prompt response at the grassroots level.

According to the authority, 63 people have been killed across the country in monsoon rains since June 26, while over 120 were wounded.

Lahore received record-breaking rain in the past week, which claimed dozens of lives and submerged roads in several localities. Meanwhile, eight children were buried alive in KP after a landslide hit the Shangla district.