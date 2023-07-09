Economic revival: Dar shares action plan with business leaders

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar virtually addressed a meeting of the Presidents of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Punjab and business leaders including APTMA Patron Gohar Ijaz, convened by Chief Minister Punjab, Syed Mohsin Naqvi and also attended by his ministers.

The Finance Minister highlighted the policy decisions and actions taken by the government for economic revival and to ensure a business friendly environment in the country.

Dar explains economic improvement

Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar also appreciated the cooperation of the business community during the recent economic challenges faced by the country.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023